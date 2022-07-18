"I have been waiting for 3 years to play for Kerala Blasters" - Spanish defender Victor Mongil on joining the Tuskers

Victor Mongil, days after becoming the latest addition to the Kerala Blasters FC family, revealed that he has finally manifested his three-year-long wait to ply his trade with the Yellow Army.

In an interaction on KBFC's official Instagram page, the 29-year-old underlined that he was excited to start his new chapter in front of the fans in Kochi. Mongil stated:

“I've been waiting for three years for this (chance to play for Kerala Blasters FC) but now it's a reality. I am very excited for this new chapter and I can’t wait to play my first game in front of our fans at Kochi."

Victor has played for some of the biggest clubs in the Indian Super League. After playing across Europe throughout his career, the Spaniard started out his venture in India with Atletico de Kolkata in 2020. He made just nine appearances for Antonio Lopez Habas' side, who went on to win the ISL title.

In 2021, Mongil returned to India, this time with Odisha FC. Although the Kalinga Warriors had an underwhelming season, Victor was a towering presence in their backline.

The former Valladolid defender, in the recent interaction, opined that the move to the Blasters was the most special one because of the team's fanbase. He said:

“I have been lucky to play for some really top clubs in ATK FC and Odisha FC, but for me, this move was the best because Kerala Blasters FC, for me, are the biggest club in India because of their support and love of the fans. The fans' welcome has been unbelievable. My social media for the last 4-5 days has been on fire. The fans for sure will be our 12th man this season."

“I want to help the young players in every way possible" - Kerala Blasters FC's new signing Victor Mongil

Born in Valladolid, Victor Mongil started his senior career with local club Real Valladolid's reserve team in the Spanish fourth tier. He has played for multiple clubs in his 12-year career, including the Atletico Madrid and Levante reserve teams, Alcoyano, and Dinamo Tbilisi.

Mongil's experience has transformed the Spaniard into a seasoned veteran and he will now be a valued addition to Kerala Blasters FC. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have a young Indian core and Mongil can, hopefully, guide these youngsters to glory.

Speaking about the same, the Spanish defender said:

“I want to help the young players in every way possible. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. In football, you can be flying high or you can be down. In my experience in India, I want to help these young players when it comes to their skills, diet and everything.

"I think it's important for them to be professional as if they do that then we have a great chance to win the trophy."

The Blasters showcased their unity throughout their incredible run in the previous ISL season. However, they faced an agonizing defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC in the grand finale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far