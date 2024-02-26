"I want to prove myself and show that I am good enough" - Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga confident of maintaining good form | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga, who scored the lone goal for the side in their 1-2 loss to Bengaluru FC in the ISL at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, knows that he has a long way to go.

Expressing the delight he felt after scoring that goal - which was also his first in the ISL - to the media on Monday ahead of the Nawabs' home game against Punjab FC on Tuesday, 'Chhunga' said that the main aim was to pick up three points.

"I feel very good because I was missing out on a lot of chances. So we tried and tried, and ultimately, I got the goal. It was a team effort, and I am extremely happy with it. I cannot express how good I feel," he said.

"I have dreamt of playing in the ISL for a long time. I feel very good settling into the dressing room. I want to prove myself and show that I am good enough. Every game we want to pick up all three points and hopefully, tomorrow, we will do it," he added.

"We want to give our everything" - Ramhlunchhunga

Chhunga has been instrumental for the Nawabs in the second phase of the ISL, becoming an integral part of the side and cementing his spot as the left-winger.

His raw pace and control on the ball have left many an opposition defender bamboozled, and the 22-year-old knows that he has to bring all his skills to the fore when facing off against Punjab.

Expand Tweet

When asked about what drove the young Hyderabad side to do well against Bengaluru, who had four national team starters in their team, Chhunga feels their desire made all the difference.

"I think it was all due to the fact that we had to prove ourselves. Every game that we play, we want to give our everything and showcase what we are made of. We are young, we have the energy and the hunger to do well," said Chhunga.