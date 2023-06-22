"I am a warrior, and I will do it again" - India's head coach Igor Stimac responds after heated exchange with Pakistan players

When India are pitted against Pakistan, there is often an intense atmosphere and anticipation that leads heated moments between the players.

Memories of the exchanges in cricket between Kiran More and Javed Miandad, or Venkatesh Prasad and Aamer Sohail, come to mind. However, this time, the rivalry spilled over into the realm of football, with India's head coach Igor Stimac getting involved in the action.

The incident took place during the arch-rivals' SAFF Championship 2023 clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 21.

The Blue Tigers, similar to their first game in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 against Mongolia, started quickly with two goals within 15 minutes. Sunil Chhetri pounced on Pakistan’s error for the opening goal, slotting the ball into an empty net following goalkeeper Saqib Haniq’s mistake.

India’s skipper soon doubled the lead from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.

The hosts dictated the flow of the game, but Pakistan slowly grew into the game. Stimac then attempted to momentum by preventing Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw-in.

This led to an escalation of tensions, as the Men in Green surrounded India's head coach, with both players and referees involved in the heated confrontation.

Ultimately, both sets of players managed to pacify the situation. However, the referee, after a conversation with his assistant on the far side, deemed the offense to be serious and issued a straight red card to Stimac.

After India's 4-0 demolition, the Croatian tactician issued a statement on social media sighting his passion for defending the badge. He wrote on Twitter:

"Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colors of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions."

Stimac will serve his suspension during India’s second game of the tournament against Nepal at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, June 24.

Sunil Chhetri and India continue their strong momentum

Entering the match against Pakistan as clear favorites due to their significantly higher ranking, India wasted no time in asserting their dominance. The match got off to a cagey start, but the hosts kept probing and pounced on the opposition’s errors to double their lead in the first quarter of the game.

With the jam-packed Bengaluru crowd behind them, the Blue Tigers resumed the second half right where they left off in the first.

Skipper Cheetri completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute to put the game to bed before Chhetri’s former club teammate Udanta Singh completed the rout. Anwar Ali's well-executed lofted pass perfectly found Udanta's run, allowing the new FC Goa player to convert the opportunity.

With the victory, Igor Stimac's men extended their winning streak to seven games with their resounding result against Pakistan. The Blue Tigers have maintained a flawless defensive record, keeping a clean sheet in each of these games.

They are certainly in exceptional form and remain the favorites to qualify for the finals of the SAFF Championship once again.

