“I will not be new to this environment" - Gouramangi Singh on his new venture as FC Goa's assistant coach

Although he has a wealth of international footballing experience under his belt, Gouramangi Singh has had just a single stint when it comes to coaching assignments.

The former Indian defender had earlier coached FC Bengaluru United, a side in the third-tier of Indian football. Hence, there was visible skepticism among fans when Gouramangi was announced as the assistant coach for FC Goa.

However, in an interview with the Times of India, the 36-year-old underlined that despite his limited coaching experience, he won't be new to the environment because the 'dynamics of the dressing room don't change'. He explained:

“I will not be new to this environment. Wherever you go, the dynamics of the dressing room don’t change, and I’ve been part of different dressing rooms with club and country, as player and coach, over the years."

Gouramangi will assist new head coach Carlos Pena in the day-to-day running of the football club. The Spaniard is also new to the coaching realm. Pena retired as an FC Goa player in 2020 and has now returned as head coach two years later.

The former AIFF Player of the year lauded the former Spanish defender and revealed that Pena has a clear roadmap in place. Gouramangi underlined:

“After speaking with Carlos for the last couple of weeks where there has been official sharing of thoughts, I understand completely the coach’s point of view. He is a thorough professional and takes care of the smallest details. I really mean the smallest (detail). He has a clear roadmap on how we have to take this team forward. I am looking forward to the season."

The duo have slowly and steadily started to connect over their similar backgrounds and understanding of the game. This relationship will be important for FC Goa to flourish going forward.

Gouramangi Singh and his deep connection with Goan football

A graduate of the Tata Football Academy, Singh lifted the National Football League (NFL) and the Federation Cup in the 2004-05 season with Dempo SC. His connection with Goan football can be traced throughout his professional career.

Reminiscing about his time at Goa, Gouramangi narrated:

“I carry a lot of fond memories. I have friends and family in Goa, who I know for almost 20 years. I got so many messages after the announcement. It was nice to hear from people who helped me establish my career."

Between 2007 and 2012, the centre-back played for Churchill Brothers, with whom he won an I-League (2008-09), two IFA Shields (2009 and 2011) and two Durand Cups (2009 and 2011).

The Manipur-based footballer, looking back at his time in the state, expressed his gratitude to the Goan clubs for trusting him throughout his career. Singh said:

“Dempo, for example, signed me when I was a nobody. I had my fair share of troubles. It took me about three years to find my feet and establish myself as a player. I must say, Goa has given me a lot and I will forever be grateful to the people and clubs in Goa."

