"If the coach asks for just 2 players from each team, is it that difficult to send them?" - Sunil Chhetri questions clubs before Asian Games

India captain Sunil Chhetri, the only player above the age of 24 selected in the national team that is due to compete in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, is a confused man.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has run from pillar to post in the last week and held meetings with various Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to ensure that they release players for the prestigious tournament but to little avail.

Hyderabad FC are perhaps the only club in the country to have released two of their star players - goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh and winger Abdul Rabeeh. Rahim Ali has been released by Chennaiyin FC as has Dheeraj Singh by FC Goa.

Chhetri is the only other high-profile player to be released by a top ISL club, Bengaluru FC. Apart from these high-flyers, the Indian team consists almost entirely of youngsters who have little to zero experience playing for the national team. A few have been picked from the second-tier I-League as well.

In an interview with The Times of India, Chhetri admitted that it will be a big challenge for India if this is the team that is sent to the Games.

“If this is the final team, it will be difficult. If the same team from China (that took part in the U23 qualifiers) was going, I would have been relieved. Even though it's the B team, they are together for so many days. The chances of them doing better is miles more. Whether we go or not, that decision is not on me. I am packing my bags," he said.

Although Chhetri is disappointed with a lot of clubs not releasing their players, he also understands where they are coming from. The Indian Super League starts on September 22, and the Asiad is technically outside the FIFA calendar.

"I understand Mohun Bagan (Super Giant), Odisha and Mumbai City are all representing the country (in AFC competitions). I can understand why they are not there. Apart from these three, others can still say, "It's not under the FIFA window", and they won't be wrong in doing so. But my question is, "If after all the negotiations, the coach asked for two players from each team, is it that difficult to send these players?"" the veteran striker added.

India are four days away from their first match and are yet to get their visas or train together

Chhetri's worries have been compounded by the fact that the Indian team selected to play in the Games is yet to get visas. They have also had no training sessions yet.

"How many players (of this team) have trained together? How many can gel? We don't have days. We have no time for training, no time for set-pieces, no time for nothing. I am not blaming anyone. A lot of things have gone haywire. The only thing on my mind is how to get the best possible team on the field," Chhetri said.

Chhetri is an exception owing to the fact that he is amongst the few in Indian sport who are brutally outspoken and honest about things going on in the corridors of power.

Although he chooses not to dwell on them, it is not difficult to gauge the pain in his voice when he says that this won't be the best team that India sends.

"Either we say sorry and we don't go, and it will be a shame because we have a lot of talented players, or we send Clifford's team (U23), or we send Igor with the team that he wants. It's not going to be easy," Chhetri added.

"I am going, and I know my coach (Simon Grayson) isn't happy losing players. I am going, and I wish the best possible team goes. I will still go. I will fight. But that won't be the best team and we won't have the best possible chance," he concluded.