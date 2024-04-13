"If we had converted our chances, it would have been a different story" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto rues missed opportunities | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC ended their disastrous 2023-24 ISL campaign on a sad note when they lost 1-3 to Kerala Blasters in gameweek 22 at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Friday, April 12.

Goals from Mohammed Aimen, Daisuke Sakai, and Nihal Sudeesh sealed the deal for the visitors. Club captain and legend Joao Victor pulled one back for the hosts in the dying stages of the game.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, speaking to the media after the game, mentioned that had his team converted the chances that fell their way, the result may have been different.

"We started well and then we conceded those goals. Exactly that happened today. Till the 31st minute, we were quite competitive, but one mistake and we conceded the goal. I can’t blame the young players, who have been playing continuously and have given all for their all, their best for the club. So I can't complain about that one mistake. But we created two big chances. If we had converted, it would have been a different story. We knew we would be able to score,” Singto said.

“In the second half, at the fag end of the match, Joao was saying, 'Maybe I can push up.' I told him, 'Go' and he scored the goal. In the past as well, he got the equaliser against NorthEast United FC. If Joao was upfront, we would still have had more control, but we also needed him defensively. But credit to Joao, credit to the senior boys for pushing the young boys to give their best,” he added.

“We had lots of chances - 15 shots and on target maybe 4-5. That little bit statistically helped us be in the game. But hopefully, we grow from this season, where we restudy the mistakes we made. If we didn’t make those mistakes, at least a draw or some matches we could have won. And we could have got double digits (points). But saying that, lot of things to learn from here," he elaborated.

"I would like to give credit to the owners" - Thangboi Singto

Singto also mentioned that he would give credit to the owners of the club, who have been striving hard for the betterment of the side, especially after the infamous exodus of most of their first-team players.

Most of Hyderabad's players and members of the staff, former or present, have suffered owing to the owners' reluctance to pay their salaries on time, but Singto stated that he knows it must have been tough for them too.

It was hard to understand if the master tactician was being tongue-in-cheek or speaking in earnest when praising the ownership group, who have caught a lot of flak from the public for failing to take good care of their players and staff.

"I would like to give credit to the owners. We speak about the players, we speak about the staff but if the owners had not asked or helped us continue, we wouldn't be playing these matches. I know it's difficult for them also. But the understanding and the combination were helping each other push Hyderabad FC. We, as a staff, were trying our best. And the biggest credit goes to our players, none other (than them),” said Singto.

“I understand the fans are the most important, but for this season, the players have to be saluted. The way they behaved, reacted in situations, performed, the way they trained, there is no complaint against them. So, salute to the boys and the whole team," he signed off.