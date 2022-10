"If we get a chance, we will take it" - Thomas Dennerby remains positive ahead of India's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign

Host nation India are days away from starting their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign. The Young Tigresses have been clubbed in Group A alongside the United States of America, Brazil, and Morocco.

Although India will start as underdogs, head coach Thomas Dennerby stressed during a press conference on Friday, October 7, that in football, there's always a chance, even against the toughest opponents.

He said:

"We know we are playing against some of the top teams. But if we really have a good day, and the top teams have some weaknesses, then there is always a chance for the underdogs to make it a match for themselves.

โ€œIf we can score an early goal against one of these teams, then they may get a little nervous or start thinking a little bit too much and get stressed. So, there is always a chance, and if we get a chance, we will take it.โ€

3 Venues - Bhubaneswar | Goa | Navi Mumbai

3 Days To Go



India is all set to



Get your FIFA



3 Venues - Bhubaneswar | Goa | Navi Mumbai
3 Days To Go
India is all set to #KickOffTheDream come 11th of October!

The tournament will be hosted at three venues across the country - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The hosts will be playing all their group-stage games in Odisha, starting with a clash against the USA on Tuesday, October 11.

Dennerby talks on how India plan to tackle their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup group-stage opponents

Dennerby underlined that while the USA are a "strong, powerful team and play quick football", the Young Tigresses have chalked down some ways to tackle their opening day opponents.

India's head coach quipped in response to a Sportskeeda query:

โ€œThe USA have a strong powerful team and play quick football. They play a very high press game, putting opponents under pressure and utilizing a lot of mistakes that the rivals commit because of the constant pressure. We need to handle this. How? Well, that we will not tell you just yet.

โ€œHopefully, we have found a way to handle Brazil. We saw them during our tour of Spain because they were training beside us. We saw them coming out as a very physical team - some huge girls. Morocco are also a good technical team. They try to build up from behind with patience but we have an idea how we should handle that.โ€

When questioned about the host nation's expectations from the tournament, Dennerby stated that the team wants to be in the quarter-finals and will be fighting for it together.

