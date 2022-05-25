"If I can be further up the pitch, that’s when I feel I’m at my best" - ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko after his performance in the AFC Cup

After a harrowing start to their AFC Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-4 loss against Gokulam Kerala FC in the opening game, ATK Mohun Bagan rallied back to win their next two group-stage matches against Bashundhara Kings and Maziya FC.

The Mariners finished at the top of the pile in Group D and made their way into the inter-zone play-off semi-final.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC @atkmohunbaganfc



Revisit all the action from our last Group D encounter against Maziya S&RC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #MarinersInAsia #AFCCup2022 An emotional rollercoaster of a night!Revisit all the action from our last Group D encounter against Maziya S&RC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. An emotional rollercoaster of a night!Revisit all the action from our last Group D encounter against Maziya S&RC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #MarinersInAsia #AFCCup2022 https://t.co/0LFMX1FaAa

Coming into the Matchday 3 clash against the Maldivian club, ATK Mohun Bagan had to win to book a berth in the knockouts. The Green and Maroon Brigade breezed past Maziya with a 5-2 victory as Joni Kauko bagged a brace. The Finnish international underlined after the game that playing in a more offensive role has allowed him to perform to his fullest.

Speaking to the ISL media team after the game last night, the ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder opened up about his new role at the club and said:

"I don’t think I have any problem with the role, I think that has been my position as I’ve been playing there for four years now. Initially, in the first ten games [at ATK Mohun Bagan], I was playing in a defensive role and that was a new thing for me, and it didn’t deter me."

"I felt like I can always give my best and help the team. But if I can be further up the pitch, more like in the centre of the game, that’s when I feel I’m at my best."

"The journey has been great, I’m really enjoying my time here" - Joni Kauko on his time at ATK Mohun Bagan

For his first goal of the game last night, Joni Kauko won the ball in the opposition half with some exceptional pressing and then took two touches to get inside the box and bury his effort into the far right corner. Minutes later, the former Randers FC midfielder added another goal to his tally.

The Finnish midfielder, set up by a headed flick from Manvir Singh, darted into the box and unleashed a venomous strike. Maziya gloveman Kiran Limbu got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

Kauko made his debut for the Mariners almost a year back in the AFC Cup game against Nasaf, where they lost 0-6 and were eliminated from the tournament. Speaking about the disappointing experience, Kauko said:

"It was quite a shock to me in that first game against Nasaf where we lost 6-0. We had a couple of good games later on, then I felt like I really wasn’t there when I played in a more defensive role. As soon as I got further up the pitch, I felt in a much better position, with more contributions from my side."

"So far, the journey has been great, I’m really enjoying my time here. This is what I came for here, a completely different experience and completely different teams, and I can’t wait for the next game."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar