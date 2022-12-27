"If you don't score, you get punished" - Josep Gombau analyzes Odisha FC's ISL 2022-23 defeat to Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters in their 11th match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday (December 26).

Odisha FC began the match on the front foot, pushing Kerala Blasters into their own half. They saw more of the ball in the first 45 minutes of the game, but failed to take advantage of it.

The Juggernauts were then made to pay for not converting their chances as the Yellow Army asserted dominance over them in the second half. Sandeep Singh was allowed to head the ball into an empty net after Amrinder Singh failed to gather Bryce Miranda's cross.

Speaking after the game, Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau explained that he was impressed by his team's first-half performance. He said:

"I think we are doing well. The first half, for me, was good. I think that we controlled the game, playing away, in a big study, against a very side like Kerala Blasters, with this atmosphere.

"We should have scored a goal, we had the chance, we didn't score. In the second half, it became more equal and in the last 30 minutes, for sure, Kerala Blasters had more chances and were in better shape than us."

Gombau then confessed that the Juggernauts were left to rue missed chances. He explained:

"That is a football game. If you don't score, you get punished. For sure, you need to score goals if you want to win games. In the end, small details bring the game in your side or not in your side.

"Now, we didn't score a goal. They scored a goal from an action that was our mistake, but a good action from the opposition team. It is football. You need to keep working. For sure, if we do the right things, we'll score goals."

Asked what went wrong from Odisha FC in the second half following a positive start to the game, Gombau replied:

"I think in the first half, we did well. In the second half, it was more difficult. I think we also got tired because we were pressing strongly from the very beginning. It's something that we need to think deeply about. Slowly, they got more advantage and got involved more.

"But then, Kerala Blasters are a very good team. I think we had a good game. I cannot say to my players because everybody gave their 120% and that's all. We need to see the game and analyze what we can improve."

Odisha FC have now gone three consecutive matches without a win. Gombau, though, is not concerned about that record. He explained:

"It's football. Sometimes you win three games in a row, sometimes you don't win for three games. It's true that we played against strong oppositions [in the last three matches] in FC Goa, ATK Mohun and Kerala Blasters.

"Last game, I think we deserved more. We were disallowed a goal that wasn't offside. These kinds of things change the perspective of the people. For me, what I see... I see differently."

He added:

"I see how my team is playing, how we're working, what we're doing. I'm happy with that. I cannot become a fan and just think of the result. I needed to see when the result was very good, what we did wrong to try to improve, and now, when the result is not good, also to see what we're doing well. As a coach, I need to see the big perspective, not just the result."

Gombau positive about Odisha FC's chances of beating Mumbai City FC

Odisha FC will now look to return to winning ways when they host Mumbai City at home on January 2. The Islanders are yet to taste defeat this term, but Gombau feels the Juggernauts could be the first to earn a victory over them. He said:

"Of course. I think we can have a good game and can win because we're playing at home, and that's our challenge, to go and try to win. Of course, they're a good side, they're a good team, but why not? This is our mentality, always try to win."

Odisha FC currently sit sixth in the ISL table with 19 points from 11 matches so far.

