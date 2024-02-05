"If we think that this game will be easy, we will be making a big mistake" - Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera on clash with Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC will travel to the City of Pearls to take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday.

The Juggernauts head into the game on the back of a dominating win over Kerala Blasters at home, and will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form.

Although they lost the Kalinga Super Cup final to East Bengal in extra time, Sergio Lobera's side did rather well for themselves in the tournament and seemed to be in a purple patch of sorts.

Odisha FC head coach addressed the media ahead of the game and said that while playing so many matches in so few days (they play three games in seven days) is a challenge, they cannot complain.

"We can't choose our fixtures. We don't want to play every three days, but this is the situation now and we have to find a way to prepare the best way we can. Obviously, the boys are tired. We will be playing three games in seven days. It is not easy, but it is the situation now and we have to think about the challenge and not complain too much," said Lobera.

"Every game is important for us. Against Hyderabad, it is very important to take all three points. If we think that this game will be easy because of Hyderabad's situation, we will be making a big mistake. The people who are working here are doing their best, and they have all my respect. They are trying to manage the situation in the best way possible. I liked the way they played in the Super Cup. As I said, all my respect to them," he added.

"Football is not about the past" - Sergio Lobera

Lobera was asked about what it felt like to beat Kerala Blasters in their previous game. Their win over the Tuskers ensured that Lobera's former club FC Goa remained on top of the table with the same number of points as the Blasters.

However, the Spanish tactician stressed the fact that neither he nor his players can afford to rest on their laurels and need to keep pushing for better performances.

"It felt very good to beat such a good team like Kerala (Blasters). We are doing a good job at this point of the season. The players are doing very well but football is not about the past. It is not about what we did in the past. We have to work on what we can do next and how we can take up the challenges that lie ahead of us," said Lobera.

When asked how losing the final of the Super Cup felt like, Lobera conceded that it was quite painful. However, he seemed optimistic about his team's chances in the future.

"Of course, it was painful losing the final. Conceding that penalty in that situation was quite painful, yes. But, in the last seventeen games, we have lost just one game. We need to analyse properly. We cannot think only about one game," he elaborated.

"We are in a good position in the ISL, and we are in a good position in the AFC Cup as well. We played very well in the Super Cup final too. It's not possible to change everything and I am proud of the way the players have done so far. It is not easy to compete well in three competitions at once, but the players have given it their all," Lobera concluded.