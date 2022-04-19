Igor Stimac announces 41-man probables list for India's camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

On Tuesday, Indian men's national team head coach Igor Stimac announced a list of 41 probable players for the preparation camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June.

Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Kumar Das and Kerala Blasters FC starlet Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) were among those named to start training in Bellary from April 24.

The team will move to Kolkata to continue in the camp until the qualifiers. The players from Mumbai City FC & ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective commitments in the Asian club competitions.

The Blue Tigers have their final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifying matches, which will be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards. India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia. The host nation will play their first match against Cambodia on June 8 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Earlier this year, Igor Stimac's men played two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus to prepare for the qualifiers. However, the Blue Tigers lost 2-1 to Bahrain and then suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Belarus.

List of 41 probables for India's camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

Here's the list of 41 probable players called up by head coach Igor Stimac:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita

Edited by Ritwik Kumar