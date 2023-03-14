Igor Stimac announces India's provisional squad for the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament

Indian men's national team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday, March 14, announced the 23-man provisional squad for their camp in Kolkata ahead of the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament.

The Blue Tigers will train in Kolkata for a five-day camp that begins on Wednesday, March 15. They will then travel to Imphal for the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28.

The friendlies will be against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Only 14 players from the provisional squad will report to the camp on Wednesday. With the Indian Super League finals still left to be played, Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan players (nine) will join the rest a day after the grand finale on March 19.

The final list of 23 players for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be announced after the completion of the ISL final.

Indian men's senior team's full squad for the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament

Among the 23 names in the provisional squad, Phurba Lachenpa, Ritwik Kumar Das, Rohit Kumar, Mehtab Singh, and Sivasakthi Narayanan are the first-timers.

All these youngsters have had sensational individual campaigns in the Indian Super League, with Rohit and Sivasakthi powering Bengaluru FC to the ISL Finals.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Glan Martins.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Igor Stimac announces an 11-man reserves list for the upcoming Kolkata camp

The national team gaffer has also named 11 players in the reserve squad. These individuals will only be called up for the camp if the necessity arises.

The likes of Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad, who were once regular names in the senior team, have now gone down the pecking order after their substandard performances in club football.

Meanwhile, Naorem Mahesh Singh has joined the national team fray after his exhilarating performances for East Bengal in the 2022-23 season.

List of 11 Reserves:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

