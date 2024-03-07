Igor Stimac announces list of probables for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan

Indian Football Team head coach Igor Stimac has announced a 35-member probable squad on Thursday for the two matches against Afghanistan later this month.

The Blue Tigers will take on Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

They will play their away match on Friday, March 22, at the Damac Stadium, in Abha Saudi Arabia. The home leg against Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 26.

India are currently third in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 standings with three points from two games, having won and lost one match each. They registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kuwait, courtesy of a goal by Manvir Singh.

The Blue Tigers couldn't extend their winning streak as they suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Qatar in their second match of the competition.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are fourth in Group A, losing both the matches they've played thus far. They lost 1-8 to Qatar in their opening encounter and succumbed to a 0-4 defeat against Kuwait in their second outing.

India's list of probable for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan

Here is India's list of probable for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, and Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, and Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, and Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.