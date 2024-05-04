Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac has announced his first list of 26 probables for the final two games of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. They are scheduled to undergo a four-week camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of the games against Kuwait and Qatar next month.

Following their victory in the opening game against Kuwait in November 2023, India suffered a 3-0 defeat to Qatar in Odisha. In the next international window, the Blue Tigers faced a depleted Afghanistan side and could only secure a point.

Stimac’s men then faced a significant setback to their qualification hopes as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in Guwahati. Despite accumulating only one point in their last three games, India are still second in the table and will have an opportunity to qualify for the third round if they manage to defeat Kuwait, provided other results also go in the Blue Tigers' favor.

Stimac has selected 26 players in the initial list, which includes senior players such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, and Sunil Chhetri.

He has also included four I-League players - Muhammad Hammad (Real Kashmir), Edmund Lalrindika (Inter Kashi), David Lalhlansanga (Mohammedan SC), and Lalrinzuala (Aizawl FC).

Additionally, Vibin Mohanan and Jithin MS have earned their first call-ups to the senior team, while Mohammad Yasir is also included despite suffering an injury in the ISL semi-finals.

India will first face Kuwait on June 6th at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata before concluding their campaign in Al Rayyan against Qatar on June 11th.

India’s 26-men probables for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul KP, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.