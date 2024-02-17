Igor Stimac wants the home game against Kuwait to be held at a venue where a big crowd can push India to victory

Indian head coach Igor Stimac has requested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to schedule the upcoming crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round Asian qualifiers home fixture against Kuwait in a venue with a bigger capacity.

Requesting the AIFF's technical committee members during the recently held virtual meeting (Saturday, February 10) to review the dismal performance of the team at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Stimac stated as per the Hindustan Times:

"I will kindly request you as Technical Committee members to influence everyone that the home game against Kuwait is held at a venue where a big crowd can push us to victory."

Having been placed in Group B which also comprised Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, the Blue Tigers not only failed to bag a solitary point but also couldn't find the back of the net even once in all three group-stage fixtures.

"Football is religion in Bengal so India can be assured of support from the 12th player" - Anirban Dutta

The honorary secretary of the Indian Football Association (IFA), Mr. Anirban Dutta has expressed that the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is ready to host the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

"We also have world class infrastructure having hosted the men’s FIFA under-17 World Cup. And football is religion in Bengal so India can be assured of support from the 12th player."

Meanwhile, AIFF president Mr. Kalyan Chaubey asserted on Friday, February 16, that the suggestion of the head coach is supreme.

He opened up by saying:

"Hyderabad, a centre in Maharashtra and Kolkata have expressed interest to host the game against Kuwait. In the matter of the national team, the suggestion of the head coach is supreme. The respective departments of the AIFF entrusted with taking the decision will do that by discussing with all the stakeholders."

With an away win against Kuwait and a defeat at home against Qatar, Igor Stimac's men are currently placed third in Group B with three points from two matches so far.

Before the home fixture against Kuwait, which is scheduled to be held on June 6, they will be facing Afghanistan twice - away (March 21) and home (March 26) - while their final group-stage match is against Asian champion Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on June 11.