"Important game like all others"- Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall ahead of the match against FC Goa

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in their season-opening encounter in the Indian Super League. The last side faced by the Gaurs in the previous edition of the competition was Mumbai City FC, who were then led by Sergio Lobera.

Mumbai City went on to clinch both the League Winner's Shield and the Indian Super League trophy. Certain things have changed for the Islanders since that night against ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

Recently named Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall, along with head coach Des Buckingham, spoke to the press ahead of their first in this edition's Indian Super League.

The skipper feels that their opponents for tomorrow, FC Goa pose a threat similar just like the other sides in the competition.

"Important game like all others. Tomorrow we start the season. For us, we need to start very well. Every team is the same. No difference between FC Goa and the rest."

Fall praised his Indian colleagues at Mumbai City FC and stated that the side had worked hard together in pre-season and friendly matches. Mumbai City FC has quite a similar setup compared to last season and Mourtada Fall wants his colleagues to work harder and take notes of what the coach points out. He pointed out the work cut out for him as a captain.

"Before being the captain, I had my responsibilities. I had to help my teammates and help the team to win. Now since I am captain, responsibility will be more."

Mumbai City FC head coach shared some insight going into the first game of the season

The Mumbai City FC head coach seemed pretty comfortable with the league allowing space for a greater number of Indian players to go out and play this season and the impact the rule has had based on the games already played.

"I have watched the first two games. I think it's always interesting, the first one. Whether or not that related to a change in rules, I wouldn't say so. I think it's teams being more comfortable in themselves and trying to go out there and expressing themselves and wanting to win games."

Des Buckingham feels he and his squad were able to make the best use of the time they had in pre-season in bringing them under one roof and developing their senses based on his ideas.

"I think we've done as much as we could with the time that we had. Anywhere around the world, you would like more time with the players, on and off the field. But we haven't had that. But what we had to do was make good use of the time we had."

The Mumbai City FC head coach on being asked about his preparations against their opponents FC Goa stated that he watched a lot of footage of all the sides in the tournament and not just their current opponents.

But the primary idea was to focus on his side and what they can do going forward while making sure they prepare accordingly for FC Goa.

Edited by Rohit Mishra