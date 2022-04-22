×
"In Phase 2, every game you enter will be like a final" - Kenkre FC head coach Akhil Kothari

Kenkre FC players training ahead of their clash against Sudeva Delhi FC. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kenkrefootball)
Sayantan Guha
Sayantan Guha
Modified Apr 22, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Newcomers Kenkre FC had a highly disappointing I-League 2021-22 season. They ended Phase I at the bottom of the league standings with just two points from their first 12 games.

Kenkre FC will now go into the relegation playoffs with the bottom six clubs.

On being asked how the teams plan to approach these games, head coach Akhil Kothari said:

"In Phase 2, every game you enter will be like a final. The approach for any team will have a different mentality as everyone wants to fight for points."
#SDFCKEN is one sleep away! 😍📆 22.04.22⏰ 05:05 pm⁣#GoKenkre #HeroILeague#AaplaKenkre #IndianFootball https://t.co/MzZOpewM3K

The Mumbai-based club next face Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

The two clubs locked horns in their final game of the first phase, where Sudeva Delhi FC came out on top 1-0 after a cagey affair. However, Kenkre FC will now have a shot at immediate redemption.

Speaking about the previous game, Akhil Kothari believes his side were the better team against the club from the capital city. He looks forward to the same attitude from his players in their upcoming clash.

"We dominated the whole game but things were not in our favor," he said. "Throughout the campaign, we have been fighting until the last moment. We are going to keep doing the same. If we can get our first win, that will give us huge confidence to get more."

The Maharashtra team ended the first phase of the league winless. Asked by Sportskeeda if the lack of results can mentally bog down the players, Kothari said:

"There are good days and bad days for everyone. We understand the situation, but most importantly the players are motivated to do well. The only thing we can do is move up from here and try to get our first win tomorrow."
📣 Our Phase II Hero I-League fixtures are out❗#GoKenkre #HeroILeague#AaplaKenkre #IndianFootball https://t.co/5ygfbTlcTO
