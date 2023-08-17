[In pictures] Indian footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shares nursery report card

Indian men’s football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took a walk down memory lane and shared his nursery school assessment from his old class teacher.

Gurpreet is well known for his acrobatic skills in the goalpost to keep the opponent strikers at bay. Long before the world could see the dynamic goalkeeper’s charm on the football pitch, the lanky player had shown the signs of a promising career at the St. Stephen Academy in Chandigarh.

The 30-year-old didn’t shy away from sharing his report card of his nursery days in the academic year of 1196-97. On Thursday, August 17, the Indian goalkeeper first posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) the cover page of his report card only to later reveal the complete assessment by then-class teacher Vandana Sehjpal.

The ‘Spiderman’ of the Indian football team was assessed on various aspects like behaviour, eating habits, speech clarity, pattern writing, freehand drawing, colouring, and many more.

Here’s the nursery report card presented by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu:

“Part 1: My love for eating is nothing new.”

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made 62 appearances for the Indian national football team since his debut on March 25, 2011, against Turkmenistan. He has made a total of 25 clean sheets while conceding 69 goals.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's hilarious take to join Real Madrid

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu recently quipped in a social media post, expressing his desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. After the news of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the left knee, Gurpreet, jokingly, showed his wish to join the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners.

The Indian gloveman tagged David de Gea, a veteran goalkeeper in Spain, to ask whether he was interested to replace Courtois. When Gurpreet said he would rush to post his documents, his club Bengaluru FC wrote a cheeky comment to his tweet.

Gurpreet is expected to be in action when the Blue Tigers participate in the 49th edition of the King's Cup to be held in Thailand from September 7 to 10. India will play against hosts Thailand, Iraq, and Lebanon in the four-nation tournament.