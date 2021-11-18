Novy Kapadia, the voice of Indian football, passes away

Revered Indian football journalist, commentator, author and expert Novy Kapadia passed away on Thursday afternoon in New Delhi. The veteran football pundit was diagnosed with motor neurone disease which causes the nerves in the spine and brain to dysfunction over time. He was bedridden for the last two years and had to be put under a life support system for the last month.

Novy Kapadia: The voice of Indian Football

Novy Kapadia was considered the voice of Indian football for his comprehensive coverage of Indian football over more than three decades. He started as a radio commentator and shifted to television in the late 20th century when football entered television in India for the very first time.

Kapadia was the chief commentator for the I-League (formerly the National Football League), Federation Cup, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup (now defunct) and the Indian football team matches. The veteran also had a major interest in Delhi football and has written several accolades for the game in the national capital as well.

Novy Kapadia's book on Indian Football - Barefoot to Boots: The Many Lives of Indian Football

Kapadia will always be remembered for some of the most iconic commentary pieces in Indian football, especially the Kolkata Derby. He is also known for arguably the finest book on Indian football, "Barefoot to Boots: The Many Lives of Indian Football," leaving the impression that he has been associated with Indian football since time immemorial.

His ability to bring out the greatest moments of the game in India in dramatic fashion through his words will always be exceptional. Kapadia has been termed the "Wikipedia of Indian football" for his unparalleled knowledge of Indian football across all leagues and competitions even before he was born.

Kapadia was also a former associate professor at SGBT Khalsa College in the University of Delhi and a former Proctor of the University as well. He was denied his university pension in the past few years which was later sorted out by the concerned authorities.

Novy Kapadia has also written at Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda is thankful and honored to inform their readers that Novy Kapadia wrote for the website a few years ago. He had penned features and commentaries on Indian football with a special emphasis on lesser-known stories of Indian football. His column can be found by just clicking here. Our hearts go out to the family members and friends of Mr Kapadia. He shall always remain the "Voice of Indian Football".

