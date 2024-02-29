"In the second half, it was all about controlling the game" - Punjab FC's Kingslee Fernandes after 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

One of the reasons why they were able to control the game and keep a clean sheet was due to midfielder Kingslee Fernandes, who was brought on by coach Staikos Vergetis late on in the second half to maintain possession.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Fernandes elucidated about what his role had been after coming off the bench. He also spoke about how the Shers will prepare for Mumbai City, whom they face next.

"It was a very comfortable win for us. In the second half, it was all about controlling the game. I feel very comfortable. The coach is very motivated. He always encourages us in training. This formation works for us. Now, we are playing against Mumbai City next. Hopefully, we will win that game," said Fernandes.

"It always feels good to win away from home" - Kingslee Fernandes

Fernandes moved to Punjab FC from Churchill Brothers in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Betalbatim in south Goa, is known for his wide passing skills as well as control on the ball. No wonder Vergetis trusts him to get the job done when the pressure is high.

Having signed for Punjab in the summer transfer window, Fernandes has quickly become a vital cog in their wheel.

The former Churchill Brothers man was happy with the three points that his team got in Hyderabad and mentioned why it will push them to challenge for a spot in the top six.

"It gives us motivation to fight for the top six. It always feels good to win away from home. I know that it is not easy to win away from home, and that is what gives us the motivation and desire to perform and contribute in such games where we do not have the crowd to support us," said Fernandes.