Inam's brilliance propels Real Kashmir FC to a 3-1 victory over Shillong Lajong in I-League 2023-24

Real Kashmir FC defeated Shillong Lajong FC by 3-1 in the 43rd match of the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Football Turf on Saturday, December 16.

It was Real Kashmir’s third win in the last five matches, and they have reached third place in the points tally. They have 20 points across their name and have leveled with Sreenidi Deccan Football Club.

Shillong Lajong FC, meanwhile, have suffered two losses on the trot now. They are in fifth position with 16 points to their name.

Midfielder Kamal Hassan opened the account for Real Kashmir FC as he scored a goal in the fifth minute of the match. Shillong Lajong striker Elhadji Abdou Karim Samb scored a goal in the 16th minute to restore parity with Real Kashmir.

Real Kashmir FC's Krizo nets fifth goal, Inam seals win against Shillong Lajong

Real Kashmir FC in action against Shillong Lajong in I-League 2023-24 (Image Credits: Twitter/I-League)

Both teams tried hard to gain an advantage before the first half but failed in their pursuit of a lead.

Gnohere Krizo, the Ivorian forward, then scored the second goal of the day for Real Kashmir in the 56th minute. It was Krizo’s fifth goal in the tournament, and he has scored the most goals for his team.

Mohammad Inam scored the third goal for Real Kashmir to give them an advantage in the 70th minute. Shillong Lajong tried their best in the rest of the match but couldn’t find any luck. Inam won the Player of the Match award.

Real Kashmir have played their last five matches at the TRC Football Turf. They will now move to Namdhari Stadium to take on Delhi Football Club on Sunday, December 24.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong will take on the Namdhari Football Club on Saturday, December 23 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong.