Indecisive Indian women's football team bows out of Asian Games 2023 after defeat against Thailand

A solitary goal from Parichat Thongrong ensured the Indian women's football team's group-stage elimination from the Asian Games 2023 as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Thailand on Sunday, September 24.

Chances were at a premium for the Blue Tigresses in the second half, but the likes of Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, and Anju Tamang weren't at their sharpest to alter the scoreline.

Although they went toe-to-toe with two higher-ranked oppositions, India will have only themselves to blame for their early exit from the continental competition.

For the Chaba Kaew, this was their opening match of the tournament while the Blue Tigresses were coming into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby, impressed by the performance of his team in the defeat to Taipei, fielded an unchanged lineup. But India's performances in the opening exchanges looked lackluster with Thailand dominating the proceedings. Sontisawat P emerged as the brightest attacking outlet for the Thai side.

While Thailand were creating a plethora of half-chances, India were presented with an opportunity to get a bite at the cherry in the 16th minute when the opponents lost the ball in a dangerous area. Manisha Kalyan capitalized on the error and immediately found Bala Devi, but the Odisha FC forward's effort was blocked.

Minutes later, Thailand responded with a threatening effort of their own as Somnuek Pengngam breezed past the Indian defenders. But her effort was brilliantly parried away by Shreya Hooda in goal. Chances continued to fall the Thai side's way but skipper Ashalata Devi marshaled the backline with great panache.

But before the half-time whistle, an excellent opportunity came India's way when Indumathi Kathiresan found Manisha with an inch-perfect diagonal pass. The talismanic forward carved open a shooting opportunity but her attempt lacked power and was comfortably gobbled up by custodian Tiffany Sornpao. Both teams went into the break on level pegging.

Wasteful India fail to equalize after Thailand take early lead in second half

Replicating their exploits from the first half, Thailand started out after the break with the same vigor and soon enough the Blue Tigresses' resistance crumbled. The 46th-ranked nation strung together a couple of passes before Nipawan Panyosuk sent Saowalak Pengngam through down the right flank. The latter eyed a cut-back and threaded a pass past Indian defenders as Parichat Thongrong calmly tucked the ball into the open net.

With Thailand in the lead, Thomas Dennerby's girls had to react to the setback as they were inching closer to a group-stage exit from the Asian Games. The Blue Tigresses roared ferociously as they committed players forward to find the equalizer. Dennerby sent in Pyari Xaxa in place of Bala Devi, which immediately spurred on the Indian attack.

Almost immediately after, Manisha made a driving run into the opposition half before delivering a precise through ball to Anju Tamang. Although the right-winger managed to burry the ball into the net, she was adjudged offside. But India continued to conjure up plenty of chances, through Manisha, whose rapid pace became overwhelming for the Thailand backline.

She darted down the left flank and drilled in a cross hoping to find Pyari but a Thailand defender nearly directed the ball towards their own net. However, goalkeeper Sornpao saved her team's blushes with exceptional reflexes to save the ball right on the goal line.

But India's finest chance of the night popped up in the 77th minute when a grafting sprint from Manisha created a gilt-edge three-against-one opportunity for the home side. The Punjab-born picked out Pyari, who was hovering in a promising position, but just as she touched the ball the linesman lifted up his flag to indicate offside.

Until the final whistle, India continued to chip away at the opposition defense at regular intervals, but they lacked the cutting edge in the final third to alter the scoreline. As the referee brought the proceedings to a close, the Indian heads sank as their early exit from the Asian Games was confirmed. Thailand will next face China in the final Group B clash to decide the toppers.