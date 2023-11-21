India 0-3 Qatar: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as they suffer a resounding defeat | 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Following an ecstatic 1-0 victory over Kuwait, India faced a reality check as they suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat to Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Mostafa Meshaal, Almoez Ali, and Yusuf Abdurisag secured a commanding victory for Qatar, propelling them three points ahead of India in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Qatar certainly had the upper hand in the early stages as they pressed India with intent and looked to capitalize on defensive errors. Their efforts paid dividends just four minutes into the game. Following several erroneous clearances from a set-piece situation, the ball kindly fell to Mostafa Meshaal, who found the bottom corner for the net.

Akram Afif, who was a handful for Indian defenders, continued to pose problems for the Blue Tigers, with his pace and skillful dribbling. He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, while Meshaal also forced Amrinder into a stunning save.

India gradually began growing into the game, with Apuia Ralte and Anirudh Thapa having huge chances to level the proceedings towards the end of the half. But as the referee’s whistle blew for half-time, the Maroons deservingly had a narrow lead.

Despite an encouraging end to the first half, India had a disappointing start to the second, as they conceded an early goal yet again. Akram Afif, who was left unmarked on the left side, unleashed a powerful shot that Amrinder Singh managed to save, only for Almoez Ali to score on the rebound.

Qatar added their third goal late in the game, with Mohammed Waad’s pin-point cross finding Yusuf Abdurisag, whose header nestled into the top corner of the net.

The game ended with a scoreline of 3-0 in Qatar’s favor, and while it was a learning curve for the Blue Tigers, they could have performed better on the night.

On that note, let’s take a look at how they fared against the Asian champions.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh [4.5]

Amrinder had a difficult start to the game as Qatar aggressively pressed him and forced mistakes. However, he improved as the game continued, first making a critical stop from close range to deny Akram Afif, then parrying away Meshaal’s effort from a corner.

The Odisha FC keeper could have done better to stop the second goal as well. Overall, he fell short of justifying Stimac’s choice to bench Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Nikhil Poojary [4]

Poojary struggled to find his rhythm in the game, with his subpar touches letting him down. His lapse in concentration proved costly for the second goal, as Akram Afif exploited it and took a shot on goal, which eventually led to the goal.

Afif certainly got the better of him both pace-wise and physically, making it a forgettable night for Poojary.

Sandesh Jhingan [5.5]

Jhingan received an early booking for a cynical challenge in the game, but he responded brilliantly as he made several vital last-ditch tackles, even though his team conceded thrice.

Rahul Bheke [6]

Along with Jhingan, Bheke played a pivotal role in the initial stages, particularly when Qatar were on the front foot, as he made crucial blocks and clearances. Overall, a solid outing for the Mumbai City FC defender.

Subhasish Bose [7]

Bose was one of India’s better performers of the night, especially in possession. He supported Chhangte well when the Blue Tigers were on the attack and was also resolute at the back.

Apuia Ralte [8]

India’s best performer of the night. Apuia was unfazed by the occasion or Qatar’s aggressive pressing, as he seemed to have more time on the ball than his teammates. His decision-making and composure proved valuable for India despite the defeat.

Anirudh Thapa [5]

Thapa interestingly played a more attacking role in the absence of Sahal Abdul Samad. While he had a decent outing, he squandered a significant opportunity towards the end of the first half that could have leveled the score for India.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [7]

Suresh had a decent outing, but at times, he was overpowered physically, with his passes intercepted. However, as the game progressed, he showed improvement, notably creating a couple of chances in the second half.

Udanta Singh [4]

It was Udanta Singh’s poor clearance that led to Qatar’s opening goal. He was an anonymous presence although he had a moment or two in the final third. Following a subpar performance in the first half, he was replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [6]

Chhangte was India’s attacking outlet when they looked to hit Qatar on the break. While he was bright and frequently found space on both flanks, his deliveries in the final third were not up to the mark.

Sunil Chhetri [6.5]

At the age of 39, Chhetri’s intensity and fitness are certainly commendable. He initiated India’s press, and it was his successful effort that pressured Qatar and created Thapa’s chance in the first half.

His intensity eventually waved off in the second half, but India’s skipper lacked the service to have an influence on the game.

SUBSTITUTES

Naorem Mahesh Singh [4]

Mahesh Singh replaced Udanta Singh in the second half but struggled to get into the game, as full-back Pedro Miguel consistently outperformed him both offensively and defensively.

Sahal Abdul Samad [5]

Sahal entered around the hour mark and immediately had a huge chance. Unfortunately, he lacked composure and dragged his attempt wide. While his overall performance was decent, he had limited influence on the game.

Rahul KP [6]

Rahul KP was lively when he came on, yet his contributions came too late to have a substantial impact.

Ishan Pandita [N/A]

Pandita entered the game late and did not have the time to make an impact.

Lalchungnunga [N/A]

Replaced Jhingan in stoppage time and did not have anything significant to defend.