India 1-0 Myanmar: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as Mehtab Singh and Anirudh Thapa impress 

The Indian national football team returned to action after a five-month break and certainly did not disappoint as they defeated Myanmar 1-0 in the first game of the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

The Blue Tigers began the match on the front foot. Their game plan was clear in the opening stages as they made a concerted effort to target the left side, with the likes of Bipin Singh and Akash Mishra heavily involved.

Additionally, Igor Stimac's team has been strong from set-piece situations, and that trend continued against Myanmar. Earlier in the game, Jeaskon Singh and Sunil Chettri had the best chances from these situations, but failed to convert.

The Blue Tigers skipper continued to pose problems for Myanmar’s defense, but despite escaping his markers, he fluffed his chances. Nonetheless, India committed men forward and were rewarded for their efforts when Anirudh Thapa squeezed the ball into the net in the first half stoppage time.

The visitors upped their intensity at the start of the second half and Amrinder Singh was called into action a couple of times. However, Stimac’s men took control of the game as the half progressed, pressing high up the pitch and penetrating their opponents’ defense.

The game ultimately ended 1-0 in India’s favor and despite only winning by a goal, Stimac will be content with the performance. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blue Tigers fared against Myanmar.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh [8]

Amrinder was a passenger in the first quarter of the game, but the Odisha FC star made two brilliant saves in the first half to keep the scores level. He also expertly put his body on the line to deny the Myanmar striker early in the second half.

Rahul Bheke [7]

Bheke initially sat deeper as India targeted the left flank. However, he created India’s first goal once he was instructed to advance up the pitch. He was pinned back in the second half and although he had a couple of nervy moments, Bheke largely restricted his opponent.

Mehtab Singh [8]

Mehtab made his debut for the Indian national team, but looked like a seasoned veteran. His ability on the ball stood out, while his defending was quality as well.

Chinglensana Singh [7]

Sana Singh was composed and solid in and out of possession. He read the game well and made some crucial interceptions when Myanmar were on the front foot in the second half.

Akash Mishra [7]

Mishra was given the license to make overlapping runs and utilized it to full effect. His energy and pace were a constant threat as it created an overload on the left flank. He was quiet in the second half but had a solid game nonetheless.

Anirudh Thapa [9]

Thapa certainly returned to the international setup in style. The Chennaiyin FC captain made clever movements and used the ball brilliantly. As India were searching for the opening goal, he popped up in the right place at the right time to score his fourth goal for his country.

Thapa's ability to find space in the pockets was outstanding and he created a couple more opportunities from set-pieces and open play in the second half.

Jeakson Singh [8.5]

Jeakson excelled defensively, often intercepting dangerous through balls from Myanmar’s creative outlets. He also kept the play moving and acted as a link between the defense and the attack.

Mohammad Yasir [6]

Yasir played in midfield and struggled to find space as Myanmar were compact in the middle of the park. He was eventually hooked off for Suresh Singh Wangjam at the start of the second half.

Bipin Singh [6.5]

Bipin was India’s outlet throughout the first half. His burst of acceleration and ability to get in behind the defense were useful. Although his final ball was wayward at times, he was a constant threat on the flanks.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [7]

Chhangte looked anonymous in the first 25 minutes, but once India began attacking from the right side, he started influencing the game. The ISL Golden Ball winner delivered an inch-perfect cross to Chhetri in the first half, who mistimed his shot.

Sunil Chhetri [6]

Chhetri’s movement and linkup play were excellent, but the Indian skipper surprisingly fluffed two huge chances, first from a corner, then from twelve yards out with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

The Bengaluru FC player also had a goal chalked out for offside, but replays showed that he was indeed onside when the ball was played by Thapa. Not the best of nights for Chhetri in front of goal.

Substitutes

Suresh Singh Wangjam [7]

Suresh played an advanced role and was tidy in possession. He also offered defensive protection to Akash Mishra on the left side.

Manvir Singh [8]

Manvir added a presence up top for India and created a chance for his skipper with a stunning cross from the right flank. Stimac will unquestionably be delighted with his performance.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [7]

After an impressive ISL season, Mahesh Singh was given his first cap for his country. The youngster certainly did not let his manager down as he made some smart passes and was an energetic presence.

Ritwik Das [N/A]

Das arrived with five minutes of regulation time left and had a few neat touches during his debut for India.

Roshan Singh [N/A]

Roshan arrived too late in the game to make an impact.

