India announce list of probables for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

A 28-man Indian U-23 football probable squad has been announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the upcoming edition of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The Indian U-23 team are drawn in Group E of the competition and will play against Oman, the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic on October 25, 28 & 31 respectively.

All three of their group stage matches will take place at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE.

Indian U-23 Probables for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Blues colts have named several ISL stars and young sensations to compete in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers that are slated to commence during the last week of October.

The 28-man squad will assemble in Bengaluru on October 17. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will finalize a squad for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and fly to the UAE on October 20.

The 28-member list of probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra, Sahil Panwar.

Midfielders: SK Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.

India's Fixtures for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Blue Colts will play three league phase matches in the UAE, with the team finishing atop the table making it to the next stage of the competition.

The team that finishes second also might stand a chance of going through the qualification stage.

October 25: Oman vs India, 10:00 PM IST

October 28: India vs UAE, 10:00 PM IST

October 31: India vs Kyrgyz Republic, 10:00 PM IST

