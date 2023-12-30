India announces 26-member squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023; Udanta Singh and Deepak Tangri make the cut

With the AFC Asian Cup 2023 approaching thick and fast, the Indian men's national team announced their 26-member squad for the marquee continental competition on Saturday, December 30.

Drawn into Group B, India will play their opening match against heavyweights Australia on January 13 before facing Uzbekistan on January 18. Stimac's men will end their group-stage campaign with a clash against Syria on January 23.

To prepare for the tournament, the Blue Tigers will reach Doha later on Sunday for a two-week training camp led by Igor Stimac and his coaching staff. India’s recent history in the Asian Cup has seen them fall short of reaching the knockout rounds in the last three editions. But the Croatian gaffer will be hoping to rewrite history.

"All these boys are very similar in terms of football quality. We are a team, a family. But no matter the talent, if there is no character, nothing can be achieved," Stimac said in an AIFF statement.

Coming to the squad selection, there are a few surprises with Udanta Singh, who was publicly slammed by Stimac earlier in the year, being included in the lineup. Sahal Abdul Samad, who is still nursing an injury he suffered earlier on in December, has also been called up. Due to the lack of a physical defensive midfielder in the absence of Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri has been called up.

Full 26-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

India's group-stage fixtures at the AFC Asian Cup 2023

January 13, 2024: Australia vs India (17:00 IST, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan (20:00 IST, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

January 23, 2024: Syria vs India (17:00 IST, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor)