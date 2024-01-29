India announces squad for 2024 SAFF Under 19 Women's Championship

The 23-member Indian Women's Under 19 squad has been announced on Monday (January 29) for the upcoming 2024 SAFF Under 19 Women's Championship which is to be held in Dhaka.

The tournament which kicks off on February 2 comprises four teams - India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the hosts Bangladesh with each playing the other three teams once. The top two teams among the four upon the completion of league round matches will be qualifying for the final which is slated to be held on Thursday, February 8. All seven matches including the final will be played at the capital's Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium.

Bangladesh will be looking to successfully defend their title at home

This is the fifth edition of the SAFF Under 18/19/20 women's championship with the previous editions being held in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Bangladesh are the most being the most successful nation having won the titles on three occasions in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Hosting the tournament last year, the 2023 SAFF U-20 Women's Championship, Bangladesh defeated Nepal 3-0 in the final to claim their third title. They will certainly be looking to defend their title in their own backyard this time.

Meanwhile, India finished third among the four teams and failed to qualify for the final in 2023 despite starting off the tournament on an incredible note winning their opening fixture against Bhutan by a massive 12-0 margin. This year though, Sukla Dutta's girls will be hoping to make a mark by putting up a dominating display of football and bring back the trophy home which they won in 2022.

Here is India's 23-member squad for the 2024 SAFF Under 19 Women's Championship:

Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Anika Devi Sharubam, Hempriya Seram

Defenders: Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Sonibia Devi Irom, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari

Midfielders: Shivani Toppo, Lalita Boypai, Akhila Rajan, Rivka Ramji, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Nitu Linda, Sulanjana Raul, Neha, Pooja, Sahena TH

Head Coach: Sukla Dutta

India’s fixtures at the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship:

February 2: India vs Bhutan, 2.30 PM IST

February 4: Bangladesh vs India, 6.30 PM IST

February 6: India vs Nepal, 2.30 PM IST

February 8: Final (Top two teams), 5.30 PM IST