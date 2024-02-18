India announces squad for 2024 Turkish Women's Cup

Indian Women's National Football Team head coach Langam Chaoba Devi has announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming 2024 Turkish Women's Cup. The annual women's football tournament will be held in Alanya, Turkey from February 21 to 27, 2024.

It will be the eighth edition of the tournament whose inaugural edition was conducted way back in 2017. India has so far participated twice in the tournament - in 2019 and 2021. They finished sixth among eight teams in 2019, while the 2021 edition saw them lose all three friendly matches they played against Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

India team for the Turkish Women’s Cup:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

Best opportunity for India to clinch the title by dominating the lower-ranked teams

The Blue Tigresses who had a week-long camp in Bengaluru will be departing for the tournament which also comprises Hong Kong (ranked 79), Estonia (98) and Kosovo (100) in the early hours of Monday, February 19, 2024. Meanwhile, India, who is ranked 65th as per the latest FIFA World Rankings is the higher-ranked side among the four participating nations.

Given the round-robin format, the team that emerges as the table toppers among the four will be declared the title winners of this year's Turkish Women's Cup.

The AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan stated:

"Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us. The players have had a week-long preparation before flying off to Turkey, and I, on behalf of the AIFF, would like to thank Army units MEG and ASC for their cooperation during the camp, and Bengaluru FC for helping us out in getting the facilities. While MEG provided their ground for the team’s training, ASC helped arrange a practice match"

India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024:

19:00 IST, February 21: India vs Estonia

19:00 IST, February 24: India vs Hong Kong

16:00 IST, February 27: Kosovo vs India