India qualify for SAFF U-19 Women's Championship final after edging out Nepal

India sealed their place in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship final after edging out Nepal 1-0 at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Tournament topscorer Priyangka Devi struck the winner in the 67th minute.

India went into the contest on the back of a loss to hosts Bangladesh on Friday. Only a win against Nepal would have allowed them to qualify for the final and the young Blue Tigresses did just that.

This is the first time India have reached the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship. They were knocked out by Nepal in the semifinal in 2018 and so, Sunday's win has avenged that defeat as well.

Coach Ambrose made two changes to the XI that was beaten by Bangladesh. Striker Lynda Kom Serto returned to the line-up, replacing Santosh. Right-back Kritina Devi was dropped for 15-year-old Nitu Linda.

Nepal only needed a draw to qualify, so the onus was on India to score the opening goal. It was a much-improved Indian performance, and they controlled the ball throughout the 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Anshika had a quiet afternoon as Nepal failed to create any sort of danger on goal.

India had an opportunity as early as the eighth minute. Priyangka picked out Sumati Kumari, who ran through on goal, but the danger was thwarted by Nepal goalkeeper Anjana Rana.

Ten minutes before the break, Amisha Baxla attempted a half-volley from just outside the box but it sailed inches over the crossbar. Chances kept coming for India. Next, in the shape of a free-kick right on the edge of the area in the 42nd minute. Captain Shilky Devi rolled it for tournament topscorer Priyangka, but her right-footed shot curled wide of the post.

Mariyammal Balamurugan was a force to be reckoned with in the second half. Early on, she threaded a great ball forward for Sumati who squared it for Lynda Kom in the middle. But India's number nine was just centimeters behind the ball and couldn't get a touch in.

Mariyammal continued to bomb down the left wing and went to the ground after going past two defenders. However, Bangladeshi referee Jaya Chakma dismissed all penalty appeals and waved play on.

India finally found the breakthrough in the 67th minute thanks to the in-form Priyangka. Sumati was involved once again as she assessed her options from the edge of the box before cutting it back for Priyangka. The midfielder struck it first-time and it rippled into the net for her fourth goal of the tournament.

India had a chance to double their lead only a few minutes later. Sumati muscled past Nepali defender Khusma Rai and tried to lob the ball over the keeper, but it landed over the bar.

The equation changed after the goal. While India would qualify as it stood, Nepal needed an equalizer to have a realistic chance of making the final. However, India showed no change in approach and continued to press hard.

Apurna Narzary made a close attempt on goal in the dying minutes after her brilliant drive from outside the box just skimmed over the bar.

Nepal struggled to deal with the pressure and India secured a narrow but rather comfortable victory.

India will know their final opponents after the final group game takes place between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The hosts only need a point to make it to the December 22 final. A surprise win for Sri Lanka however, will pit Nepal against India again.

