India conclude FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with 5-0 defeat against Brazil 

Hosts India's run in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 came to a close with a 5-0 defeat against Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, October 17.

The Young Tigresses succumbed to two consecutive losses in the group stage against the USA and Morocco. Against the United States, the hosts were humiliated by an 8-0 margin while the African side dished out a 3-0 drubbing.

Although India were already out of the knockout race, Brazil needed the three points to seal second place in Group A.

Meanwhile, India head coach Thomas Dennerby stuck to his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, opting for a solid backline. In the initial exchanges, unsurprisingly, Brazil came out on top as they controlled the game's tempo. However, in the sixth minute, Anita Kumari raced towards the goal from a long pass but the Brazilian keeper swept outside the box and cleared it.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Aline beat her marker Astam Oraon for pace down the right flank and cut the ball back for Gabi Berchon, who stabbed it home. The Brazilians continued their relentless attacking efforts to push the game away from India's reach.

Neha, who had been one of the liveliest players on the pitch for India, found herself at the end of a rare opportunity in the 29th minute. She received a cross from the right flank but failed to beat the keeper.

In the 41st minute, Brazil scored their second goal of the night when Ana Flavia drilled in a low cross and Aline converted her chance. Although the Young Tigresses conceded two goals in the first half, they displayed some solid, progressive stints of football throughout the 45 minutes.

Brazil pile on India's misery in the second half

Brazil had a strong start to the second half as well. They scored the third goal of the game in the 51st minute. Aline unveiled a thunderous effort from outside the box that sailed past a helpless Melody Chanu.

However, the keeper had slight redemption when she made a diving save off Lara's free-kick. The visitors continued to put pressure on the Indian defense throughout the half.

In the 86th minute, Lara scored another stunner to pile on India's misery as she curled it into the top corner. Soon after, she added another for the night, beating Melody with ease.

The loss brings to an end a historic, yet underwhelming, campaign for the Blue Tigresses. Rather than pondering over the margin of defeat, the idea for the new federation should now be to put a system in place to bridge the evident gap in quality steadily.

