India drawn alongside Brazil and USA in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

India, placed as the host nation in Group A, have been clubbed alongside Brazil, the United States of America, and Morocco for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The Young Tigresses will play their opening match against the USA on October 11.

The tournament will be hosted at three venues across the country -- Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Blue Tigresses will be playing all their round-robin games in Odisha.

The 16 teams have been placed across four groups from which eight will make their way into the quarter-finals, to be held on October 21 and 22. The semis will be held on October 26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Germany were drawn into Group B alongside New Zealand, Chile, and Nigeria, while Spain were clubbed alongside China, Mexico and Columbia in Group C. The final group comprised of Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France.

Lot of hopes riding on India as the host nation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Meanwhile, on India's front, there's a lot of expectations from the country in the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup after the success of the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup. The 2017 tournament broke the record for being FIFA's most attended youth World Cup ever. Hence, the nation will be hoping to live up to these expectations.

However, a lot is also expected from the Young Tigresses given this is only the second time the country is being represented in a FIFA tournament. The youth World Cup gave rise to a crop of players who are now pivotal to the senior men's national team. The hope is that the upcoming Women's U-17 World Cup will have a similar impact on women's football in India and the rest of the continent.

Currently, the Young Tigresses are in Italy participating in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament. India suffered a humbling 7-0 defeat in the opening game of the tournament against the host nation on Wednesday in the Gradisca d'Sonzo Stadium. Next up, they face Chile on June 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far