India drawn alongside UAE, Maldives and China in AFC U-23 Men's Asian Cup Qualifiers

At the official draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, the India men's team were placed alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China PR in Group G of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers on Thursday, May 25.

The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. The Group G of the qualifiers will be hosted by China between September 6 to 12.

The qualified sides will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final lineup of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3 next year.

Furthermore, the competition holds an even greater significance as it serves as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. As the AFC representatives, the top three teams from the Asian Cup will secure direct qualification for the Olympic Games. Additionally, the fourth-best team will have a chance to prove their mettle in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

This edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup marks India's maiden attempt to secure a spot in the highly-anticipated continental tournament.

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Draw Full Result

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam

Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar

Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam

Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan

Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau

Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)

Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines

Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea

Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei

India's fixtures in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Sept 6: India vs Maldives

Sept9: China PR vs India

Sept 12: UAE vs India



September 6: India vs Maldives

September 9: China PR vs India

September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India

