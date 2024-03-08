India football team to fly on chartered flight for World Cup Qualifiers 2026 against Afghanistan in Abha

The Indian football team will travel on a chartered flight for their World Cup Qualifier match against Afghanistan to be held on March 21 in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Afghanistan does not play their matches at home due to tensions in the country.

Earlier, men’s head coach Igor Stimac talked about the logistical challenges faced by Indian footballers. Thereafter, Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All-India Football Federation, arranged a chartered flight for the national team.

On Friday, Stimac and Chaubey met in Kolkata. The usual travel plan would not only have made it tough for the Indian team to reach Saudi Arabia but also robbed them of crucial training sessions.

"We have always taken a no-compromise stand on issues related to the National Team. We have decided to hire a chartered flight to take our players to Abha. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the National Team," Chaubey was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AIFF.

"Hope the players will recognize the efforts of the AIFF" - Igor Stimac

After the AIFF stepped up, Igor Stimac asked the Indian footballers to acknowledge the federation for putting in their best efforts on the field.

"I am very happy after the meeting and really hope the players will recognize the efforts of the AIFF. I will honor the same on the pitch," Stimac said.

After facing the Afghans in Saudi, India will host Kuwait on June 6 at an undisclosed venue. If India avoid a loss in that game, they will secure their berth in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

A victory will also make sure that India advances to the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia. In that case, India will also take part in 10 competitive matches.