India's clash against Chinese Taipei called off amid COVID-19 outbreak | AFC Women's Asian Cup

India's match against Chinese Taipei has been called off after the Blue Tigresses didn't have enough players available to field a full starting lineup for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 game owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

Furthermore, as the game was called off due to India's inability to field the required squad, the Blue Tigresses will be considered to have withdrawn from the Women's Asian Cup 2022 according to Section 4.1 of the AFC rulebook. In simple words, India's journey in the tournament has likely come to a premature end.

In a statement, the Asian Football Confederation further said:

"The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals."

While adding:

"The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations."

However, Section 4.1 of the AFC rulebook specifies that incase of an "exceptional circumstances and provided that any rescheduling does not affect the Match Schedule determined by the AFC General Secretariat, the AFC Competitions Committee (or any sub-committee carrying out duties on its behalf) may grant an exception to the foregoing and allow the relevant Match to be rescheduled." But it remains to be seen if the AFC will permit a reschedule, taking into consideration the tight format of the competition.

According to reports, more than a dozen Indian players have tested positive since the previous game against Iran.

The tournament, which started on January 20, is being organized in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, with teams in bio-bubbles and with no crowds amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian eves were drawn in Group A along with IR Iran, China PR and Chinese Taipei. In their opening game against Iran, the host nation were held to a 0-0 draw as they failed to convert a plethora of chances. But ahead of the opener, two members of the Blue Tigresses tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the development, the All India Football Federation, through its official Twitter handle 'Indian football team,' had then tweeted:

"Two members of the Indian Women's Senior National Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC."

Ahead of the tournament, President of the All India Football Federation Praful Patel was asked how the AIFF and the organizing committee are planning to tackle COVID-19 breaching the bio-bubble. He had then said:

"First, let us hope nothing untoward will happen. But the AFC already has a lot of contingency plans and SOPs in place. Assuming some players do have the virus, they can be isolated. But the team can be fielded and of course they will be tested again. As long as 13 players are available out of the total sanctioned squad, the participating teams will be allowed to play the games."

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule