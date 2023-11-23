India gaffer Igor Stimac calls out winger for lack of improvement after performance against Qatar

While the drubbing from Qatar on the fated night of Tuesday, November 21 didn't leave anyone really stunned, the remarks from Indian men's national team head coach Igor Stimac have sent ripples across the country's football fraternity.

Not just because of the occasion, but the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash against Qatar was crucial for the Blue Tigers as it was their final competitive outing before the AFC Asian Cup early next year.

To the surprise of many, Stimac decided to utilize the game as a platform for some players to impress and secure a spot in the squad for the upcoming continental competition.

Among the many changes, Udanta Singh was handed a start on the right flank. However, the FC Goa winger failed to impress the gaffer and was subbed off right after the half-time break.

Having provided ample opportunity for Udanta to impress throughout the year, Stimac underlined during the post-match press conference that he had run out of patience and time to nurture the winger further.

"The plan today was very simple – give a chance to Udanta," said Stimac. "We’ve been carrying Udanta with us for a long time, expecting a lot, not getting enough. What I saw today, I’m sorry to say that, but we don’t have time to wait more for some players. Some players got enough chances.”

In quite a stern tone, the Croatian tactician asked Udanta to return to his club and prove his worth for the national setup once again.

“Udanta will need to go back to his club and prove to everyone in the country that he deserves the national team shirt again,” the head coach said.

Stimac further expressed his disappointment in Udanta citing the massive expectations he had on the former Bengaluru FC winger. The message was clear - the Blue Tigers can't shoulder players who aren't improving on a regular basis.

“I’m not harsh on him, don’t get me wrong. I love the boy, and everyone knows who is close to me that my biggest hopes about big competitions were about Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta because they have enormous speed, energy, and endurance.”

“But if you don’t push yourself, work hard enough, or not take care of yourself every day in a way that it’s your last day, no good things will happen. We are not a team that can keep carrying people who are not improving on a daily basis or at least on a yearly basis,” Stimac added.

Igor Stimac explains decision to pick Amrinder Singh ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu against Qatar

There were plenty of other notable changes in India's lineup for the Qatar clash. Amrinder Singh, surprisingly, was given the nod ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu between the posts.

Gurpreet's heroics against Qatar in the last edition of the qualifiers aren't really a secret to any. Hence, Igor Stimac was quizzed about his decision to field the Odisha FC shot-stopper. He replied:

“We all know that Gurpreet had two fantastic games against Qatar. He’s our first-choice goalkeeper. We don’t have any doubt about that. But you know why he’s our first-choice goalkeeper? Because Amrinder is always pushing him.

"Did you ask yourself why Gurpreet’s form in the national team is so different from his club form? Because he’s got Amrinder here, who is disciplined, committed, with hunger, with patience, waiting for his chance and working hard. And whenever he gets the chance, he’s there for us. And this game today was a credit to him."

The Blue Tigers will next be in action in the AFC Asian Cup, which starts in January next year. Their opening match of the tournament is against mighty Australia and it will be a stern test for Stimac and his men.