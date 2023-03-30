The group stage draw of the 2023 AFC under 17 Asian Cup commenced in Thailand on Thursday, March 30, and has certainly thrown some intriguing matchups.

Team India have been placed in Group D and will face the likes of Japan, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan. The Blue Tigers find themselves in a veritable minefield, with each team posing a unique set of challenges that they will need to overcome.

Japan are the most successful team in the competition, having won three times, while also finishing second once. They are also the reigning champions and will attempt to retain the trophy.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has a strong track record in the competition, having won it once before in 2012. Vietnam, on the other hand, crashed out of the group stages in 2018, but they will pose a significant challenge to India.

India reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC under 17 Asian Cup in Malaysia, achieving their best-ever finish. They will hope to take one step forward this time around.

Sixteen teams are set to participate, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. Additionally, the stakes are at an all-time high, as the semi-finalists of this year’s competition will qualify for the 2023 FIFA under-17 World Cup to be held in Peru.

“The boys are really looking forward to it” - India under-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has been in charge of the youth side since 2017 and led the Blue Tigers to a quarter-final back in 2018. The U-17 Indian side have shown remarkable progress under Fernandes and will look to improve their results in the upcoming championship.

Speaking to AIFF Media after the draw, the head coach revealed his team’s excitement to face the best teams in the competition. He said:

“We are all excited with the group that we got at the draw. We will be facing some quality opponents, and the boys are really looking forward to it. Every footballer at every level wants to play against the best, and Japan are certainly one of the best in Asia."

“Our previous batches have of course played against the teams like Uzbekistan and Vietnam, and we have had some good results against them, so we are very hopeful to reach our goal, which is to be the first Indian team to qualify for the (FIFA U-17) World Cup,” Fernandes added.

The 2023 AFC under 17 Asian championship will be hosted by Thailand and is scheduled to begin from June 15 until July 2.

Poll : 0 votes