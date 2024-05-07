India head coach Igor Stimac names second list of probables for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026; includes injured Akash Mishra 

Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac has announced his second list of 15 probables ahead of the four-week camp in Bhubaneswar, in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait and Qatar next month in matches that could decide their fate for the third round.

Earlier, Stimac had announced a list of 26 players. This current list includes players from Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC, as he had to delay the announcement due to the ISL Cup final played on Saturday, May 4.

There are no major surprises, as both teams’ goalkeepers - Phurba Lachenpa and Vishal Kaith - have been named. Full-back Akash Mishra, who sustained an injury in the first leg of the ISL semi-finals, is also named on the list.

The 22-year-old left the pitch in visible pain after injuring his knee on the Fatorda Stadium’s turf and was immediately stretchered off. Reports from Khel Now later confirmed that he had suffered an ACL injury and will be sidelined long-term, similar to fellow defender Sandesh Jhingan, who met with the same fate during the AFC Asian Cup.

Stimac notably included four I-League players in the initial probables list - Muhammad Hammad, Edmund Lalrindika, David Lalhlansanga, and Lalrinzuala, alongside debutants Vibin Mohanan and Jithin MS.

All these players are set for a four-week camp in Bhubaneswar starting this week, and Stimac will trim the squad further later. India will face Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata before concluding their qualifiers with a trip to Qatar on June 11.

India’s 26-men first probables list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul KP, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

The second probables list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifers

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.