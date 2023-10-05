All India Football Federation (AIFF) have extended the contract of head coach Igor Stimac until June 2026, as per Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. Furthermore, if India advance to round three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Stimac's contract will be extended by two more years.

This development marks a momentous occasion for Indian football, as the Blue Tigers have made substantial progress under the guidance of the Croatian head coach over the past year. Notably, they were placed in the top 100 of the FIFA rankings this year, which is a step in the right direction.

In addition to this, the Blue Tigers have clinched victory in three tournaments over the past year, including the Tri-Nation Series in March, the Intercontinental Cup in June, and, significantly, the SAFF Championship in July. India also secured a notable 2-2 draw against Iraq, who are ranked 70th in the world, during the recent King's Cup game held in Thailand.

While the team did face defeat in the round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023, there remain numerous positive takeaways from their performances. Notably, Stimac revealed in an interview in Hangzhou, China, that he would extend his contract only if it aligns with the AIFF's vision.

It appears that Stimac has been persuaded by the AIFF to commit to the Indian national team for the next four years and beyond.

What are the upcoming fixtures for the Indian national team?

Looking ahead, the Indian national team's upcoming fixtures include participation in the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia, starting October 13.

The four-team tournament features Malaysia, Palestine, and Tajikistan, with India facing Malaysia in their opening match. Malaysia currently hold the 134th rank globally, 32 places below India, while Tajikistan are ranked 110th, and Palestine 97th in the world.

Following the Merdeka Cup, India will play the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they are grouped with Qatar and Kuwait, along with the possibility of either Mongolia or Afghanistan joining them.

After the qualifiers in November, the Blue Tigers will prepare for the pivotal AFC Asian Cup scheduled for January, where they will compete against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the group stages.

It will be a tough few months for the team, but they certainly possess the quality and have been given a significant boost, with Stimac extending his contract.