India jump 5 places in FIFA rankings after winning Hero Tri-Nation Tournament 

India have risen five places in the latest FIFA rankings following convincing victories over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament. The Blue Tigers were ranked 106th ahead of the tournament, but are now within striking distance of breaking into the top 100.

Igor Stimac has done a commendable job since taking over in 2019, and his side are set to face some important games in the upcoming months in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year.

The first game against Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal saw India dominate the proceedings. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was guilty of missing chances, but Anirudh Thapa grabbed a goal towards the end of the first half to seal an important victory.

The Blue Tigers then faced higher-ranked opposition in the Kyrgyz Republic in the penultimate game of the tournament. Despite an even contest, they passed the test with flying colors.

Goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri ensured that India defeated the White Falcons 2-0 in what was a statement victory. While the attackers chipped in with goals, the performance by the defenders in both games would have unquestionably pleased Stimac.

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 Dear Manipur, you were amazing. Your love, hospitality, and support were all felt in big measure. Hope the two wins over the week gave you some joy back as well. Dear Manipur, you were amazing. Your love, hospitality, and support were all felt in big measure. Hope the two wins over the week gave you some joy back as well. https://t.co/FjEscSEXww

India are now the 101st-ranked team in the FIFA rankings while the Kyrgyz Republic dropped two places to 96th after the defeat. Myanmar, on the other hand, are 160th in the rankings.

"It’s the result that creates this positivity for us" - India head coach Igor Stimac

While the senior stars stepped up in the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament, Stimac also handed debuts to four players, and they did not let their manager down. Overall, the tournament was a success for India and the Croatian coach believes that his side will look to build on the positive momentum.

Speaking to AIFF Media following the victory over the Kyrgyz Republic, Stimac said:

"I am very happy with the team and the boys. They played with a brilliant attitude and the overall environment was also very positive. It’s the result that creates this positivity for us."

"We were very stable and disciplined and did not allow Myanmar or Kyrgyz Republic any greater opportunities apart from a couple of minutes in the second half, where we were a bit soft. We could have done better in those areas, but the boys are always improving.”

The 2023 SAFF Championship awaits team India in the next international break. As reigning champions of the competition, they will hope to continue their form ahead of the AFC Asian Cup.

