India name 23-member squad for SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024

Indian Under-16 Women's Football Team coach Biby Thomas Muttath named a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024 on Monday, February 26.

The upcoming edition of the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024 will commence on Friday, March 1, and will conclude on Sunday, March 10. The competition will be played in Lalitpur, Nepal.

The final 23 members were chosen after a selection trial in Goa. The final squad and the coaching staff will depart for Nepal on Tuesday, February 27.

The upcoming edition of the competition will be the first season of the SAFF U16 Women's Championship. The Young Tigresses have won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship on two occasions. They won the trophy in 2018 and 2019, beating Bangladesh in the summit clash both times.

SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Here is the complete schedule of the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024:

Friday, March 1

India vs Bhutan, 2.45pm IST

Saturday, March 2

Bangladesh vs Nepal, 2.45pm IST

Monday, March 4

Bhutan vs Nepal, 2.45pm IST

Tuesday, March 5

Bangladesh vs India, 2.45pm IST

Thursday, March 7

India vs Nepal, 2.45pm IST

Friday, March 8

Bangladesh vs Bhutan, 2.45pm IST

Sunday, March 10

Final - 1st vs 2nd, 2.45pm IST

Indian squad for SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024

Here is the Indian squad for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024:

Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Bonifila Shullai, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Longajam Nira Chanu, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thanda Moni Baskey

Forwards: Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes.

Head coach: Biby Thomas Muttath