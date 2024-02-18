India name 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup 2024 

India Women have named a 23-member squad on Sunday, February 18, for the Turkish Women's Cup 2024, which is slated to be held in Alanya, Turkey, from February 21 to 27.

A week-long camp was held in Bangalore with 30 players under the guidance of head coach Langam Chaoba Devi. Following the conclusion of the camp, Langam Chaoba finalized 23 players who will fly to Turkey in the early hours on Monday (February 19).

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan said in a press release:

“Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us.

"The players have had a week-long preparation before flying off to Turkey, and I, on behalf of the AIFF, would like to thank Army units MEG and ASC for their cooperation during the camp, and Bengaluru FC for helping us out in getting the facilities. While MEG provided their ground for the team’s training, ASC helped arrange a practice match," he said.

The Blue Tigresses have made two appearances in the Turkish Women's Cup, playing the tournament in 2019 and 2021. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be played in a round-robin format with four teams.

India, Hong Kong, Estonia, and Kosovo will compete across seven days with the silverware up for grabs. Each team will play the other team once in the league stage, playing a total of three matches in the tournament.

The team that finished atop the points table after the league stage will take home the coveted trophy.

India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, February 21

India vs Estonia, 7:00 pm IST

Saturday, February 24

India vs Hong Kong, 7:00 pm IST

Tuesday, February 27

Kosovo vs India, 4:00 pm IST

Indian squad for Turkish Women's Cup 2024

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.