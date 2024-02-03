India to participate in Turkish Women's Cup 2024 in Alanya

The Indian Women's Football Team will compete in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 from February 21-27 in Alanya under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Langam Chaoba Devi.

The Turkish Women's Cup 2024 will see four nations compete for the silverware across seven days. The four nations include India, Hong Kong, Estonia, and Kosovo.

The Turkish Women's Cup 2024 will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing once against the other three opponents. The team that finishes atop the points table after the league stage matches will be crowned the champions of the tournament.

It will be India's third appearance in the Turkish Women's Cup later this month. They made their maiden appearance in the competition in 2019 and played their second edition in 2021.

India will play their season opener of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 against Estonia on February 21. They will play Hong Kong and Kosovo on February 24 and 27, respectively.

The newly appointed India Senior Women’s Head Coach has announced a 30-member probable for a camp in Bhubaneswar, commencing on February 10.

India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, February 21

India vs Estonia, 7:00 pm IST

Saturday, February 24

India vs Hong Kong, 7:00 pm IST

Tuesday, February 27

Kosovo vs India, 4:00 pm IST

India's 30-member probables for the February camp in Bhubaneswar

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Astam Oraon, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Mamta, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Kajol Dsouza, Karthika Angamuthu, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Manisha, Pavithra Murugesan, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Jyoti, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Rangananthan, Sanju, Soumya Guguloth