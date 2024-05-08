India ranked 135th in first-ever FIFA Futsal World Ranking

The Indian men's futsal team has attained the 135th spot in the first-ever FIFA Futsal World Rankings, released on Monday (May 6). The Men in Blue have 756.13 points in their kitty out of 139 nations.

The only four nations ranked below India on the list are Ghana (746.68 points), Tonga (737.97 points), Tanzania (735.68 points), and Namibia (715.55 points). India is the lowest-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA Futsal World Rankings.

Sixty-one nations have over 1000 points in the FIFA Futsal World Rankings. Brazil is ranked first with 1568.41 points, Portugal is second with 1527.61 points, while Spain is third with 1514.42 points to its name.

The top-most ranked Asian nation in the list is Iran, who is placed fourth in the rankings with 1469.33 points.

Argentina (1439.74 points), Morocco (1430.55 points), Russia (1425.36 points), Kazakhstan (1422.28 points), Thailand (1316.27 points), and France (1291.70 points) are placed between fourth and 10th in the FIFA Futsal Men's World Ranking.

The full list of the FIFA Futsal Men's World Ranking can be checked here.

69 nations ranked in first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Ranking

The first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Ranking includes 69 nations across the globe. Twenty-six nations have over 1000 points in the latest rankings.

Brazil has bagged the top spot in the Women's rankings too with 1364.75 points. Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal are ranked second and third with 1302.33 and 1266.33 points, respectively.

Argentina (1202.84 points), Colombia (1168.69 points), Thailand (1163.97 points), Russia (1152.29 points), Iran (1146.96 points), Japan (1139.54 points), and Italy (1122.66 points) are ranked between fourth and 10th in the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Ranking.

Tajikistan is the lowest-ranked team on the list with 828.67 points as of May 6, 2024.

The full list of the FIFA Futsal Women's World Ranking can be checked here.