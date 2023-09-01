India's U-23 Squad Announced for AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers

India's U-23 Men's team is gearing up for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers with great anticipation. Head Coach Clifford Miranda has revealed the 23-player squad that will represent the nation in this crucial tournament, slated to take place in Dalian, China, from September 6 to September 12, 2023.

India, on the quest for their first-ever qualification to the U23 Asian Cup, will be competing in Group G. Their group-stage opponents include the Maldives on September 6, host nation China PR on September 9, and the United Arab Emirates on September 12.

The stakes are high as the top 11 group winners and the four best second-placed teams will secure their spots in the prestigious AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024.

Here is the complete list of the 23 players selected for India's squad in the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (C), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Head Coach: Clifford Miranda

Sivasakthi to lead the side for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup

Sivasakthi to lead the side as Indian Football prepares for the global spotlight (PC: AIFF)

Taking the lead as captain for the India U-23 team during the AFC Qualifiers will be Sivasakthi Narayanan. With a burgeoning pool of young talent emerging from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, there is a promising future in sight.

With high hopes and a dedicated mentor in Clifford Miranda, India's U-23 squad will be eager to deliver a strong performance in pursuit of their maiden qualification. This competition also serves as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament in Paris 2024.