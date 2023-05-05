India senior men's team announce 41-member squad for national camp ahead of Hero Intercontinental Cup

The head coach of the Indian senior men's team Igor Stimac announced a list of 41 players on Thursday, May 4, for the National Camp ahead of the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

The team will assemble in Bhubaneswar for a training camp on May 15, as India prepare for the Hero Intercontinental Cup, which will take place June 9 to 18 in the capital city of Odisha. India, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164), and Mongolia (183) in the tournament.

After the Intercontinental Cup, the Blue Tigers will quickly shift their focus to the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 3.

Stimac and his men are on a preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next year and these tournaments will be crucial to build the momentum. Earlier, India were off to a great start in the calendar year, winning the Hero Tri-Nation Cup in Imphal, Manipur, where they beat Myanmar (1-0) and the Kyrgyz Republic (2-0).

Full list of players called up for India's National Camp

Although it's a probable list of players for the Hero Intercontinental Club, Odisha FC's duo Nandhakumar Sekar and Jerry Mawihmingthanga would be elated to break into the national setup after their performances in the Hero Super Cup. Meanwhile, Rahim Ali, who has been praised heavily by Igor Stimac in the past, is back in the mix.

The Croatian tactician will be especially spoilt for choices in the goalkeeping position given the performances of Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa, and Amrinder Singh with their respective clubs.

The list of 41 players is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vikram Partap Singh, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

