India set to be handed advantage as Qatar likely to field an inexperienced team for the final FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 clash 

The Indian men’s team are set to gain a significant advantage in their quest to reach the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers when they face Qatar on Thursday, June 11. It is anticipated that Qatar’s head coach, Tintin Marquez, will likely field under-23 players against the Blue Tigers in their final game.

The Maroons have already secured a spot in the third round and sit comfortably at the top of the group, eight points ahead of second-placed India. As a result, Marquez has opted not to use their senior players, including Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haidos, Lucas Mendes, Pedro Miguel, and Abdul Aziz Hatem.

These players have been instrumental in the national team’s recent successes, with Almoez Ali even scoring in the reverse fixture, where Qatar defeated India 3-0 in Odisha.

The only senior player expected to start the game is 34-year-old goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb. Additionally, Abdullah Alahrak, Yusuf Abdurisag, and Ahmed Fathi, who have some experience playing for the national team, are also in the squad.

In their last outing, Qatar played out a goalless draw against Afghanistan with a team primarily consisting of under-23 players. India just need a victory to guarantee a place in the third round, though they could also advance with one point if Afghanistan and Kuwait draw their game.

‘We are prepared to die on the pitch if required’ - India head coach Igor Stimac

While Qatar will have little expectations for this game, the same cannot be said for India and Igor Stimac, who face a crucial do-or-die encounter.

Sunil Chhetri will not be present, having played his 151st and final game for the national team last week. Stimac is likely to start Rahim Ali, who, despite missing a golden opportunity in the last game, made an impact in the second half, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will wear the captain’s armband in Chhetri’s absence.

Although there has been disappointment regarding the Blue Tigers’ performance in recent months, a victory in Doha could change everything. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Stimac said that the team will give it their all as history beckons.

"I’ve told them that the only thing they need to do is enjoy the game, be proud of their country, and take the opportunities that will make the 1.4 billion people back home happy. It’s all about the 90 minutes for us tomorrow, and we are prepared to die on the pitch if required," Stimac said.

Changes are certainly expected following India’s lackluster performance against Kuwait. Brandon Fernandes could start in the number 10 role over Sahal Abdul Samad, while Jeakson Singh and Manvir Singh could return to the starting lineup.