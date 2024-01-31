India only side to play in the AFC Asian Cup without GPS vests: Reports

India national football team was the only side out of the 24 nations to compete in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 without GPS equipment, according to a report from the Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the unavailability of GPS vests and other essential equipment had an impact on India's performance at the event. The GPS vests and other equipment were misplaced by airlines after the 2023 Asian Games, according to an AIFF official quoted in the report.

The official also claimed that the equipment was worth ₹45 lakh, saying:

"Some four airlines were involved and we have written many letters to them but to no avail. We have lost equipment worth nearly Rs 45 lakh. We have ordered new GPS vests.”

The Men in Blue started using GPS vests in 2015, which helps the staff monitor players' fitness using the technology.

"(It) affects the players when they see basic training equipment is missing," Stimac reportedly said, according to the AIFF official quoted by Hindustan Times.

How did India perform at the AFC Asian Cup?

India had a horrific run in the ongoing edition of the AFC Asian Cup, losing all three of their group-stage matches. They finished at the bottom of Group B with zero points and a goal difference of -6, conceding six goals and scoring none.

They started their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia and followed it up with a 3-0 loss against Uzbekistan. The Men in Blue suffered a 1-0 loss against Syria in their final group-stage fixture. Australia and Uzbekistan have won their respective Round of 16 matches in the competition and qualified for the quarterfinals. Syria, meanwhile, are currently competing against Iran in the last 16.

Following the three consecutive losses, India crashed out of the AFC Asian Cup. The Indian Football Team will play their next international match against Afghanistan on Thursday, March 21, as part of the World Cup qualifiers.