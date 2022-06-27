India U-17 women's team ends the Torneo Female Football tournament with a 2-0 defeat against Mexico 

In their final game of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament, the India U-17 women’s team were handed a 0-2 defeat by Mexico U-17 side in Vitesse, Italy, on Sunday.

Mexico, expectedly, started the game on the front foot and netted an early goal. Although Thomas Dennerby's side continued to push ahead, the North American side found another goal in the second half to settle the tie.

The game unraveled as a cagey affair initially but Mexico slowly grew into the game and carved open the Young Tigresses' backline.

It was a rather frantic start to the game in the opening exchanges, as both the sides looked to settle down to a good rhythm in the match. Mexico edged the opening exchanges in terms of creating chances, but India also had efforts of their own.

Melody Chanu, the Indian shot-stopper, was called into action immediately as she had to get off her line to punch away corners. In the 14th minute, she was called upon to make another save. However, Katherin Sillas was on her toes, ready to redirect the rebound into the goal.

Indian midfielder Anita Kumari pounced on a stray clearance in the 20th minute to give her team a chance to capitalise on their opponents' mistakes. She quickly ran out of space, though, and had to turn around and recycle the ball to her own defense.

On the left, Neha appeared to be active as she skipped past her defender to gain some space before putting in a cross that Anita headed wide in the 26th minute.

Before Giselle Espinoza's long-range free kick found Melody's hands on the 28th, Sillas had another opportunity from the left that she missed. With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, Neha made a darting run down the left, but this time her cross flew wide of Anita and Kajol Dsouza.

Mexico kill the game late in second half with another goal against India

Coming out after the break, Thomas Dennerby opted for a change in the lineup. Sudha Ankita Tirkey replaced Kajal.

Minutes later, when India received a free kick from a distance of about 30 yards, defender Purnima Kumari lined up her strike. Her attempt, though, missed the crossbar. Then, Young Tigresses keeper Melody Chanu was once more needed when she stepped off her line to make a diving save.

With less than ten minutes remaining, Shubhangi Singh charged up the field to give India a shot at restoring parity. She passed the ball to Anita, whose cross was a little ahead of Neha. Dennerby kept pushing his players forward.

However, Mexico soon scored in the third minute of added time through Alice Gallegos to secure the victory.

The loss brings to an end the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament for India, with three consecutive defeats. However, as the head coach had said before the tournament, it's not the results but the exposure that matters ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far