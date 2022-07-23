India U-20 national team coach announces 23-man squad ahead of SAFF Championship 

India U-20 national team head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (July 23). The young guns will play their first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27. The match will kick off at 4 pm.

Even though the team will be playing international football after almost two years, participation at the domestic level has helped the side gel together. Most of the players from the U-20 side have been drafted from the Indian Arrows team that featured in the IFA Shield and the I-League for over two years.

Venkatesh feels that competing against quality opponents in the IFA Shield and the I-League has helped him prepare the side for the U-20 SAFF Championship.

In an interview with aiff.com, Venkatesh said:

“There’s always an expectation for us to win. That would be more this time since we are playing at home. It’s a great opportunity for the boys to play an international competition under such conditions.”

The head coach also said:

"We are motivated as a unit. Doing well in Asia is our main aim. The players know the value and the importance of the Asian qualifiers. We are all working to perform better.”

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship:

Goalkeepers: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Mohit Singh Dhami, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Amandeep, Halen Nongtdu, Bikash Yumnam, Sajad Hussain Parray, Raj Basfore, Brijesh Giri, Tankadhar Bag, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam.

Midfielders: Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Vibin Mohanan, Vinay Harji, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Sujit Singh, Harsh Sailesh Patre, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Macarton Louis Nickson.

Forwards: Gurkirat Singh, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Himanshu Jangra, Shubho Paul.

Head Coach: Shanmugam Venkatesh.

