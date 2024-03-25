India vs Afghanistan prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier match – March 26, 2024

Blue Tigers will take on Afghanistan in the return leg clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, India on Tuesday, March 26.

Team India is currently ranked second in their group in the qualifiers, with one win in three clashes so far. They are coming into this encounter on the back of a goalless draw against Afghanistan away from home.

Notably, India can still qualify for the third round, and all they need is at least four points in their next three encounters against Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar. On the other hand, Afghanistan looked good creating a few chances but in vain in the recent encounter. They would be pulling up their socks in order to disturb India’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the captain's and vice-captain’s picks for the India vs Afghanistan match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

1) Manvir Singh (IND) - 8 Credits

Manvir Singh, the Indian forward, has found the goal on six instances, with one assist in 25 appearances for the Indian national team. The North East United’s promising player would be hoping to find the net in this much-awaited encounter.

With Afghanistan finding it tough with their defense, we can anticipate Manvir to come out all guns blazing and pair up alongside Sunil Chhetri to help Team India bag the important points in Group A.

2) Lallianzuala Chhangte (IND) - 8.5 Credits

The Mumbai City FC pacey winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has accumulated two goals and assisted once in his past five games in the Indian Super League. He played an important role in steering his ISL side to three victories recently.

Known for his pace and trickery, Chhangte is deemed as the future replacement for the legendary Chhetri. His exceptional dribbling ability makes him one of the multiplier choices to keep an eye on.

3) Sunil Chhetri (IND) - 9 Credits

India's lethal footballer Sunil Chhetri is all set for his milestone game as he is set to play the 150th game for the Men in Blue. Having scored a total of nine goals in 22 FIFA World Cup Qualifier games so far, Chhetri is undoubtedly one of the best footballers India has ever produced.

Known for his sheer athleticism and goal-scoring abilities, Chhetri enters this contest as a strong captaincy contender. In 509 games for his club and international teams, the legendary attacker has amassed 250 goals so far.